Indarsingh vs Garcia in House

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh

COUVA South MP Rudranath Indarsingh on Friday accused Education Minister Anthony Garcia of not telling the truth over the wellbeing of pupils at Couva West Secondary School, causing the Speaker to rise to her feet.

Since September, Indarsingh has complained of the school’s closure due to woes with plumbing, roof leaks, faulty toilets and mouldy walls.

In an urgent question, Indarsingh asked when classes would resume at the school. which has been shut since October 16. He said it has 779 pupils and 59 teachers.

Garcia replied, “Work at Couva West Secondary School is currently 70 per cent complete. The contractors sanitised the facility and asked Cariri to conduct am air-quality test.”

He said Cariri was due to give the ministry its results on Friday.

Garcia said outstanding work was under way and due to be completed by November 19 and classes are set to resume on November 20.

Indarsingh asked Garcia what had been put in place to help pupils due to sit the CSEC exams in 2020.

Garcia replied, “I have been informed by our director of school supervision that she has been in contact with the line supervisor, who in turn has been in contact with the principa,l who has given us the assurance that the teachers, in their usual style, will do everything to make up for lost time.

“It is hoped this is carried out so our students would not be disadvantaged.”

Indarsingh rose, angrily wagging a scolding finger at Garcia.

“Madam Speaker, today I will tell the Minister of Education that he is delinquent and misleading the House. There are no remedial classes!" he said. “Madam Speaker, I was elected to represent the interests of the people of Couva South, and the minister cannot use the privileges of Parliament to mislead this Parliament. I am asking you to –”

At that, Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George drowned out Indarsingh.

“Member, I’m sure you are seeing me on my legs," she said. "Member for Couva South, that kind of behaviour is not to be tolerated.”