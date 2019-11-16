Harvard, Defence Force, Caribs triumph at UWI Rugby

YANNICK QUINTAL

THE UWI Rugby Club Sevens Club concluded over the weekend with Harvard Rugby Club hoisting the trophy in the Men’s Division and Defence Force taking the Women’s Division on Sunday, a day after Caribs clinched the Male Under-18 Division.

Harvard dominated the group stages of the tournament on Sunday, absolutely demolishing their competition by a combined 73 points to nil. It seemed to be easy dispatching of the competition once they entered the knockout stages, with all of their games ending with double-digit margins. They met Trinidad Northern in the final where they shut them out 19-0. Emmanuel Joseph was named MVP (Most Valuable Player) of the Men’s division.

In the Women’s Division, it was Defence Force who had their way with the competition, going undefeated in three games; two were shutouts against Royalians and Police - a combined score of 60-0. Their closest game was against Harvard and they won that contest 21-12. Leah Kintiba was adjudged MVP of the Women’s division. On Saturday, the U18 Division saw Caribs improve from a narrow 5-0 win over San Juan 5-0 to massive victories against Rydeus (26-7) and Royalians (45-7). They defeated Harvard 24-7 on their way to the final where they met Rydeus where they would go on to win again, 22-5. Jonathan Taylor copped the MVP award in the Under-18 male division. The YTRC Rugby Club Sevens tournament takes place today and tomorrow.