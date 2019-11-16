Grammar problem with use of n-word

THE EDITOR: When Watson Duke used the n-word, the problem was not the noun but rather, the verb.

He called on people not to support the PNM. Here is where the real problem lies.

There are many other allegedly offensive words out there. How about c--lie, black, gringo, honky, indian, mulatto, non-white, Paki, pygmy, Chinee, Red Indian, Uncle Tom, whitey, wog and Yank?

PNM supporters are mostly of African descent. How ah talk, ah lie?

If Duke had said "N, support the PNM," would there have been a problem? Would there have been a public outcry?

I am putting it to you that the problem is not the noun but the verb.

Ram Persad

Via e-mail