Good eating

-

November 14 was World Diabetes Day, a reminder that there are over 400 million people living with diabetes in the world, and in TT over 150,000.

Obesity and lack of exercise contribute to Type 2 Diabetes, Type 1 is an autoimmune disease that typically begins in childhood. In other words we can control Type 2, with proper nutrition and eating habits, that’s why it is referred to as a non-communicable lifestyle disease.

It’s easy to understand why we are at epidemic proportions, we have become lazy and uninterested in our good health, we choose convenience over health. The children of this nation no longer go outside to play, ride bicycles, play cricket, football or tennis out of school hours. Instead they sit at home with their tablets and computers and play games or chat with their friends. Yes there is a rise of childhood diabetes as well.

Going to the movies no longer means popcorn and a drink. Today a tray mounded with greasy processed fried foods accompanies theatre goers into the movie, let’s not forget the jumbo-sized carbonated beverage.

Have you noticed the small crowd that circles doubles vendors on mid-mornings across the country? The availability of pre-made bara has increased the amount of vendors making this irresistible yet unhealthy snack more accessible.

Temptation abounds in the fast foods and processed foods which are sold in our restaurants and supermarkets.

We are a nation of pill-poppers, we visit the doctor with the slightest symptom and when we are given a diagnosis of a lifestyle disease we happily pop pills and continue with our bad habits.

Healthy living is easy, simply block processed foods from your diet on a daily basis, say no to sugar, and eat fresh foods daily, most importantly cook at home. Here are some delightful recipes utilising all local ingredients to put you on the path to good health. If you are diabetic omit the sugars and lessen the fats.

Hippocrates said: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”

Grilled pineapple with brown sugar and rum

1 large pineapple

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup dark rum

1 tsp bitters

Preheat grill or broiler. Peel pineapple, remove eyes then cut into half lengthways. Now cut these lengths into eight lengths. Remove centre core. Line a shallow baking pan or dish with foil. Place pineapple into this, sprinkle with sugar, bitters and rum. Grill or broil until pineapple turns brownish and sugar starts to bubble and caramelise. Serve warm as is or with ice cream. Serves 6 to 8

Yuca/cassava tamales

filling:

1 lb ground beef or chicken

2 tbs fresh thyme

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 tbs coconut oil

1 tsp paprika

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic minced

1 green bell pepper, chopped

8 oz tinned tomatoes

1 tsp dried oregano

10 green olives, chopped

Season beef with thyme, salt and pepper. Heat oil in a sauté pan, add paprika and cook until oil is coloured, add onion, garlic, and pepper sauté for a few minutes more, add beef and stir well, cook for a few minutes, add tomatoes and oregano, simmer for about 15 minutes stirring occasionally, taste and adjust seasonings, add olives and turn off heat.

For the cassava

1 lb cassava

6 tbs butter

2 eggs

2 tbs corn starch

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt to taste

12 banana leaf squares 11x11 inches, softened

Boil the cassava in lots of water until very soft, drain, remove inner core and crush with a potato masher, do not use a processor.

Add butter and combine add eggs and mix well in between additions; you can use a hand mixer here.

Add cornstarch, baking powder and cheese, salt to taste.

Combine.

Assemble:

Place about 2 tbs cassava onto an oiled banana leaf, gently spread with a spoon, now place abut 1 tbs filling onto the cassava, fold the leaf over and press, fold the banana leaf like a package, tie either end with a piece of string, like a piece of candy.

Repeat.

Heat water in a large pot, place steamer insert into pot and place tamales on top, cover and steam for 20 to 30 minutes.

Serve immediately.

Roasted garlic and sweet potato croquettes

2 lbs sweet potatoes

1 head garlic

¼ cup butter

½ cup milk

2 eggs

salt to taste

1 cup bread crumbs

½ cup flour

vegetable oil for frying

preheat oven to 400F

Slice the top off of the garlic head, place on a roasting pan and wrap in foil, drizzle with a little olive oil.

Roast for one hour, cool.

Then squeeze garlic from the bottom and the pulp should come right out, set aside.

Boil sweet potatoes until very soft, about 40 minutes, depending on the size.

Peel and crush well, add butter, one beaten egg, milk and roasted garlic cloves, stir to combine, season with salt.

Roll potato into 1½-inch balls, dredge in flour, then in the other beaten egg, then in crumbs, fry until golden brown.

Makes about 8 to 12.