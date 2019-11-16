Deyalsingh: Sat’s legacy will stand the test of time

In this October 2018 file photo, scholarship winner Priya Jagroo receives a prize and trophy Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj and Sonia Mahase-Persad, principal of Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, St Augustine where Jagroo was a student. - ROGER JACOB

HEALTH Minister and St Joseph MP Terrance Deyalsingh is sending condolences to the family and nation on the passing of Maha Sabha secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj who was a resident of the constituency.

"On behalf of the constituency of St Joseph, we offer his family deepest condolences."

He added, "I also want to extend to all of TT and especially the Hindu community, deepest condolences on his passing."

Maharaj died early Saturday at Medical Associates private hospital, St Joseph. He was 88.

Recognising Maharaj's contributions to society Deyalsingh said, "He lived a long life, I think his contribution to religion and education in TT is unparalleled and I hope that his organisations will continue to move from strength to strength."

Asked if Maharaj's controversies will impact his legacy Deyalsingh said, "No, I think Mr Maharaj's legacy especially in the areas of religion and education will withstand the test of time, as it should."

Deyalsingh was speaking at Saturday's opening of a community computer lab at the Quarry Drive community centre, St Joseph.