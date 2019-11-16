Colombian food festival at Hyatt

Colombian food and culture will be highlighted at the upcoming Hyatt Regency's Colombian food festival. -

FOR lovers of great food and immersive cultural experiences, a Colombian food festival is next on the plate at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

In collaboration with the Colombia embassy in TT and Copa Airlines, the Hyatt will host a food festival from November 20-23 at its Dock Road, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain venue. The four-day event will be hosted in the hotel’s Waterfront restaurant and will feature an array of authentic Colombian dishes prepared by celebrated Colombian chef Santiago Macías and the Hyatt's executive chef, Fernando Franco. Live entertainment will come from renowned salsa dancers Stilo Y Sabor, flown in especially from Cali for the event, said a media release.

The Hyatt's general manager Richard Westell said the festival will highlight Colombian culture through food and music.

“On behalf of the entire Hyatt Regency Trinidad team, we are indeed honoured to host this amazing cultural event. Copa Airlines has long been a vital partner and together with the Colombian Embassy, we will be showcasing facets of the Colombian culture through food and music,” Westell said.

Guests of the hotel and restaurant patrons will be able to taste traditional dishes such as stewed fish with shrimp in coconut sauce, beef in sugar cane and orange sauce and red snapper in banana leaf with hogao and hash and much more; all prepared by the hotel’s culinary team and visiting chef Macías.

The selection of Colombian culinary offerings will be on full display, buffet-style with live station, to delight the palate of the true connoisseur, the release said.