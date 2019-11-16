BP makes gas discovery

BPTT logo

BP TT’s investment in seismic processing and ocean bottom seismic acquisition has begun to yield fruit, as the multi-national energy giant announced a gas discovery with the Ginger exploration well yesterday.

The well is approximately 50 miles off the southeast coast of Trinidad.

In a media release yesterday, bpTT said the well is expected to be completed by the end of November 2019.

The results of the Ginger well will continue to be evaluated after drilling operations are complete, but initial results are promising, bpTT said.

The company said he exploration well was drilled into two untested fault blocks east of the Cashima Field in water depths less than 300 feet. It was drilled using a jack up rig and has penetrated hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in 15 segments.

“This is positive news for both BPTT and the industry, as these discoveries continue BPTT’s exploration success on the Trinidad shelf following the Savannah and Macadamia commercial discoveries,” bpTT regional president Claire Fitzpatrick said.

“We are continuing to see the benefits of the significant investment we have made in seismic processing and ocean bottom seismic acquisition.”

Fitzpatrick said the Columbus Basin is a maturing province and the Ginger discovery “demonstrates that with the right technology we can continue to uncover further resource potential in the basin.”

This demonstrates our ongoing commitment to the development of our TT operations and the wider industry.” BPTT has a 100 per cent working interest in Ginger.