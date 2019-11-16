Belmont man gunned down on stairs

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early on Friday morning in Belmont.

Police described him as a person of interest.

They said Shakim "Baba" Roberts was liming on a staircase near Mendoza Street at around 12.30 am when a gunman approached and shot him, then ran away.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. They went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared him dead.

Roberts was reportedly shot twice, but police said they found 21 spent shells.

Investigators believe Roberts' murder was gang-related.