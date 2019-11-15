Padarath robbed, car recovered

Princes Town MP Barry Padarath. -

For the second time in less than three years, Princes Town MP Barry Padarath was the victim of crime when he was robbed of his vehicle, cash and other valuables on Thursday night.

According to reports, at 8.15pm Padarath, who lives at Roystonia, Couva, had just entered a Chinese restaurant at the southern main road when he was approached by an armed man. The man was reportedly wearing a hat and dressed in jeans and a polo shirt with a blue and white bandana over his face.

Padarath was robbed of his wallet which had $200, a Samsung S9 phone and the keys to his black Prado PDM 23. A report was made at the Couva police station.The vehicle was later found abandoned along an agriculture access road off Rivulet Road, Couva on Friday. The phone was not found.

UNC PRO Anita Haynes said she spoke with Padarath Thursday evening shortly after he made the police report.“He is doing well, as well as you can expect after having gone through something like that. It is a very traumatic experience which also drives home the point that no one is safe.”

In July 2017, Padarath and his family were robbed at gun­point at their home. He had been reportedly celebrating his birthday with prayers when the family was robbed on the last day of the three-day occasion.