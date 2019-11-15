One dead, one wounded after Arouca shooting

One man is dead and another wounded after a shooting in Arouca on Friday evening.

Police said the men, Joshua Narine and Fabian Brathwaite, both aged 21, were at the corner of Victoria Road and the Eastern Main Road, Arouca, at around 6.30 pm. Gunmen approached and shot them several times.

People living nearby took both men to the Arima Health Facility, where Narine was declared dead on arrival.

Brathwaite was being treated for his wounds up until press time.

Police said Narine was known for offences of breaking and entering.