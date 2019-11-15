New lawyers told: Build a good name for yourself

NEW attorneys have been advised to commit themselves to the right actions and lay down their foundation for a good name.

“Be careful how you build…Build your foundation for (the) long term,” Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor said as she addressed the first group of a total of 147 new attorneys admitted to practise law on Friday.

Friday’s admission ceremony, split into two sessions, was held in the Convocation Hall at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

Alexis-Windsor also said love goes a long way, not only in marriage but also law.

“Not money, prestige or societal pressure. Love the law, and the law will love you back,” she said.

The newest attorneys were allowed to file their petitions to be admitted at Friday’s ceremony after the Court of Appeal left in place a temporary suspension of a judge’s declaration that a section of the Legal Profession Act (LPA) is unconstitutional, as it discriminates against non-nationals who want to practise law in TT.

In July, Justice Vasheist Kokaram ruled on an application filed by Grenada-born St Lucian prospective attorney Dianne Jhamilly Hadeed, who convinced him to grant her the declaration that the section placed an additional burden on a non-national to seek admission to the Hugh Wooding Law School, sit an entrance exam, or wait additional years to be called to the bar in England and then get a certificate of fitness before being admitted to the local Bar.

The effect of Kokaram’s ruling was that no one, including TT nationals, could apply under the LPA to be admitted to practise in TT without a legal education certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School until the law was amended by Parliament or the ruling was successfully appealed.

Section 15(1A) of the LPA allowed TT law students an alternative avenue to enter the profession, without a certificate from the Hugh Wooding Law School, if they did six months of in-service training under a practising attorney, and did the Legal Practice Course and the Bar Professional Training Course from London.