Man hit by car during suicide attempt

File photo.

A man is being treated for injuries he suffered on Friday afternoon when he was knocked down by a car on the highway on the outskirts of Port of Spain.

Police said the man attempted suicide by jumping in front of a car on the eastbound lane at around 1 pm.

The car hit him. Drivers saw what happened and called an ambulance.

The Emergency Health Services took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated.