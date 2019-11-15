Man hit by car during suicide attempt
A man is being treated for injuries he suffered on Friday afternoon when he was knocked down by a car on the highway on the outskirts of Port of Spain.
Police said the man attempted suicide by jumping in front of a car on the eastbound lane at around 1 pm.
The car hit him. Drivers saw what happened and called an ambulance.
The Emergency Health Services took the man to the Port of Spain General Hospital, where he was treated.
