Khan: Yara may save staff

Energy Minister Franklin Khan. -

ENERGY Minister Franklin Khan said when the Yara ammonia plant at Savonetta, Couva, closes at year-end, Yara Trinidad will try to redeploy as many employees as possible to the two nearby Tringen ammonia plants, which it partly owns.

He was answering listed questions and supplemental queries in the House of Representatives yesterday.

Couva South MP Rudy Indarsingh accused Khan of a flippant approach to the plant’s closure, and asked him how many workers were at the Yara plant, plus their future prospects when the plant closes.

Khan replied, “There are 60 workers employed.”

Citing the Tringen I and Tringen II plants, Khan said, “It is the intention of Yara to absorb as many as possible, so the full liability will not be 60.”

Earlier, Khan listed the factors causing the Yara plant shutdown, including the gas price and the inefficiency of the plant due to its old age. He said it was 50 years old and was last upgraded 20 years ago.

Khan made the point that the Government does not get involved in commercial negotiations, such as that of Yara to buy gas from the National Gas Company (NGC). He alleged the main challenge facing the gas sector was the former government’s failure to renegotiate the NGC’s old contracts to buy and sell gas from upstream and downstream companies respectively.

Opposition MPs groaned loudly at his claim of their culpability.