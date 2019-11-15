Deyalsingh: Use family support to battle diabetes

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh contributes to the budget debate at Parliament on Monday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI - SUREASH CHOLAI

MINISTER of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has urged the public to invest in their own health care and make lifestyle changes. He said this was to lessen the chance of developing non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Deyalsingh issued a media release on Wednesday in commemoration of Word Diabetes Day. In keeping with the global theme – Family and Diabetes – Deyalsingh said the family unit is crucial in the prevention, treatment and management of the disease.

"The specialised support needed for a diabetic family member can vary greatly. It may range from simple changes in the eating habits of the entire household, to significant physical adjustments of the home to facilitate wheelchair access for a family member who has had a leg amputated due to diabetic complications.

The implications may be more difficult for low-income families, especially in instances where the diabetic person is the sole income earner.

"The good news is that the support network can have a considerably beneficial effect on the health status of someone with diabetes. While self-management of the disease is important, family members and other loved ones play a crucial supportive role."

In TT, NDCs account for over 60 per cent of deaths annually.

"Interestingly, it was discovered that 40 per cent of these deaths were preventable, as they all shared the same modifiable behavioural risk factors."

Contributing factors often include: smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, poor dieting and a lack of exercise.

The government, Deyalsingh added, has taken proactive measures to curb the rise of NDCs, notably with the prohibition of the sale of sugary drinks in public and government-assisted schools.

The ban, a 2017 World Health Organisation survey found, resulted in a more than 25 per cent reduction in the consumption of such drinks in both primary and secondary schools.

The minister also highlighted the TT Moves campaign, launched in January, in an effort to reduce the incidence of NCDs.

He said the campaign uses a "whole of society" approach to promote healthier lifestyles and behaviour changes, through positive reinforcement of the benefits.

TT Moves has linked the Ministry of Health to the Diabetes Association and other public- and private-sector organisations.

"Change will only come as a result of every individual’s commitment to doing better," said Deyalsingh. "Families can work together to replace deeply embedded unhealthy cultural beliefs and practices with health promoting behaviour. An invitation is extended to every individual, family and community to drink water."

He urged the public to eat more fruits and vegetables and to "get moving,", adding "everyone should take an active role and make the necessary lifestyle changes to eliminate the dangers of diabetes."