Friday 15 November 2019
Belmont man gunned down on stairs

File photo.
A 23-year-old man was shot and killed last night in Belmont.

Police described him as a person of interest.
They said Shakim Roberts was liming on a staircase near Mendoza Street at around 12.30 am when a gunman approached and shot him, then ran away.

Residents heard the gunfire and called the police. They went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared him dead.

Roberts was reportedly shot twice, but police said they found 21 spent shells.

