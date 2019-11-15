Armed pirates attack off Orange Valley

Fishing boats at Orange Valley. PHOTOS BY VIDYA THURAB

Fishermen had a narrow escape when armed pirates attacked them at 10 pm on Thursday off Orange Valley.

The pirates' vessel reportedly carried six men, who shot at one fishing boat. The fishermen escaped by speeding off in their boats.

They are reported to have said there was no response to several calls to the Coast Guard.

Corporate secretary of the NGO Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud issued a press release on the incident.

A fisherman who requested anonymity said the boats were fishing about six miles out at sea at Orange Valley when the attackers were spotted.

"When we saw the boat coming towards us, we dropped our lines and sped off to escape the gunshots that were fired towards us," the fisherman said.

Aboud said, “The first call was made to the Coast Guard at 10.19 pm and after ten repeated calls there was no response from these those who are being paid to serve and protect workers at sea.'Aboud said.

He said the Coast Guard returned a call after midnight to ask FFOS to remove a post on Facebook.

“We of the FFOS and the Carli Bay fishermen are demanding answers from the authorities,” About said.

The Coast Guards’ emergency hotline (224-3324), did work, he said, but they said all their vessels were in south TT.

Aboud asked, “Why is our elected government seemingly unresponsive to the brutality in central Trinidad? Would it be different if Tobagonians or Westmoorings were being repeatedly attacked and murdered?”

He said FFOS had written to the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Stuart Young suggesting low-cost repsonse mechanisms to be put in place for emergencies.

The Prime Minister had replied two weeks ago to promise a meeting with Young, he said, but but nothing further had been heard about it.