Alleged fake cops denied bail

TWO men who allegedly impersonated police and tried to break into a Chinese supermarket in San Juan last week have been denied bail.

Nicholas Owen and Gabriel Daniel appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed in the Port of Spain Magistrates' Court on six charges on Thursday.

They were charged with being in possession of housebreaking implements, breaking and entering into the property, impersonating police officers, wearing police uniforms without lawful authority and for possession of an AR15 assault rifle and 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

The men’s attorneys agreed with prosecutors that the men did not fall under the provisions of the Bail Amendment Act of 2018, but Mohammed still refused them bail.

She told them of their right to apply to a judge in chambers.

According to police, three men were held on November 7 at about 3.30 am, at the supermarket on Silver Mill Street, San Juan.

Police said the men were wearing what appeared to be police tactical uniforms and had a Toyota Rav4 outfitted with blue lights, similar to those used on unmarked police vehicles.

They are expected to return to court on December 12.