Aboud out of jail

AFTER remaining on remand for 11 days at the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street, businessman Michael Patrick Aboud was able on Friday to access his $475,000 bail, which covers several criminal charges against him.

Aboud, who previously encountered some difficult in getting his bail approved, was released.

On November 4, he was granted bail by magistrate Aden Stroude to cover five charges of illegal firearm and drug-related offences.

Aboud, 38, was arrested on November 1 by the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) at his family’s home at 37 Alexandra Street, St Clair.

He has been charged with possession of a firearm and 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition ,as well as possession of three marijuana cigarettes and possession of two devices for the use of cocaine.

His attorney Fareed Ali, had asked for a cash alternative to the bail, saying his client owned no property. But Stroude denied this, and told Aboud to apply to a judge in chambers for a variation or ask for his matter to be brought forward if there was a change in circumstance.

SORT officers went to the heavily secured property to execute a warrant and spent several hours searching the premises with the K9 Unit.

Aboud will return to court on December 4.