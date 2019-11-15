A Chinese’s memory of Trinidad

THE EDITOR: Having read Catherine Murphy’s article in the Newsday titled A Failing Nation, back in September, permit me to give my two cents.

I am a Trini, born and raised and like so many others, I bear the scars of being beaten physically and emotionally by the hooligans, who even to this day, I remember. I remember my parents suffering cutlass threats and abuse just so they could raise my nine siblings in Trinidad.

Everything was “motherc--t this” and “motherc--t that” and “allyuh f--king thiefing Chinese, go back to China.”

You may not know the permanent scars on our emotions and hearts to see my parents abused by being spat on, and assaulted and cursed because they did not give the customers their quarter-pound of saltfish or pigtail to their wishes.

During the Black Power movement my family had to migrate to the US and Canada. It was either that or die at the hands of uncivilised Trinis. Blacks, in those days, celebrating: “we bun down the Chinaman shop!”

My brothers and sisters had to work very hard day and night to go to University school to better their lives. We did not get our PhD in West Indian history, but we got our doctorate in medicine and computer science and MBA degrees. We can run a country just like Xi Jinping, President of China.

We never tell people where we were born or where we come from. “We shame too bad.”

Shame too bad (to say we come from) a country of murderers and small islanders with small minds. What, you think we crazy? We thank the Lord everyday for being able to get out of that hellhole.

Unlike other fellow Trinis, I thanked my parents for the bold move...not waiting for the PNM crumbs to fall off the table. We just simply could not survive and raise our family. Trinidad is regressing to the whims of the small islander to beat pan and sing calypso and to kill and murder its law-abiding citizens. And to keep voting for PNM to stay in power.

I must commend your article, which is beautifully written, and let you know that I follow up on all things Trinidad via the internet, since, despite my memories, my heart still belongs to Trinidad to this day. There is no escape for my emotional ties. Peace and love always on behalf of our Chinese brothers residing in the USA and Canada.

Dr David Chang

Canada