YouTuber, aspiring lawyer win Mr & Miss NGC Sanfest 2019

Paris Coutain from St Joseph Secondary won Mr NGC SANFEST along with Safiyah Andrews who won Miss NGC SANFEST during the Mr and Miss Teen Talent competition finals held at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando

YouTuber Paris Coutain and aspiring Safiya Andrews, who dreams of one day becoming a lawyer, were crowned Mr and Miss NGC (National Gas Company) Sanfest 2019 after wooing the judges and audience with witty performances.

Coutain, 16, a form five student of St Joseph Secondary, is popularly known on YouTube and other social media platforms as Humble Kidd. From the start of the competition on Wednesday, at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, Coutain was a crowd favourite.

Ten participants faced five judges and showcased their talents through four segments: introduction, presentation, talent and question and answer.

In the presentation segment, each portrayed a traditional Carnival/folklore character and paid tributes to local icons. Coutain, as a burrokeet, paid tribute to music artiste Mungal Patassar. In the talent segment, he performed a monologue in which his character was the Joker. His face was painted in white and mouth smeared with red lipsticks and he wore a purple and green suit and matching hair colours.

As well as Mr NGC Sanfest, Coutain won the Spirit of the Competition award. He also received prizes for winning in the male categories, the presentation and talent segments.

Coutain, from Piarco, said he has been acting since the age of four. He said he loves to go on stage to dance and sing.

He repeatedly praised his mother Sherryann Devenish, saying she has always pushed him to be the best.

Pointing to his elated mother, who stood nearby, Coutain said: "If it was not for that lady, this would not have happened. My mom and I worked very hard.

"It was a surprise, but at the end of the day, I do not fantasise about winning although everybody loves to win. I am very grateful, and it has been a very wonderful experience."

Although he had the audience laughing and cheering during his performances, Coutain said he does not want to be known only as a comedian.

"I love comedy. I love to make people laugh, I got that from my father.

But, he added, "I am a serious actor and I would like to do serious roles as well. I see myself as an actor, a singer and dancer."

At the start of the competition, Andrews introduced herself to the judges as a dancer, artistic investigator and future lawyer. A student of Holy Faith Convent, Penal, she described herself as a star who radiates with ambition, confidence and persistence, despite the threat of failure. This was in keeping with the show's theme, Where Stars Are Born.

Andrews portrayed a lagahoo dragging a box as she "stalked" raconteur and social commentator Paul Keens-Douglas. Andrews was also the winner in the question-and-answer and presentation segments of the female categories. Her schoolmate Akelia Jones, 16, won the other two categories, introduction and talent.

Speaking to Newsday after the winners were announced, Andrews said she was initially aiming to be among the top three finalists. As the competition progressed, she felt confident about winning, but: "It did not hit me until it actually happened." Her advice to people who want to enter the competition was, "You need to practice in order to reap the rewards. Have faith in yourself."

In terms of the performances, she pointed to her father Peter Andrews, saying he is dramatic. "I got some of that from him in order to internalise my character."

Another crowd favourite was Austin Archibald, 17, of the Rio Claro East Secondary. With the satirical portrayal of Baby Doll, a mother with an illegitimate baby, he went through the audience searching for the baby’s father. Wearing a dress, with a bonnet, and a baby bottle around his neck, he met many potential fathers, including one man named Rajesh, saying, "Look yuh chile." Archibald honoured chutney artiste Drupatee Ramgoonai.

Caleb Hinds, 15, and Christopher Thomas, 17, represented St Benedict’s College, La Romaine.

Kaisha Thomas, 14, and Kyla Perkins, 16, represented Barataria South Secondary.

Ejahsi Martin, 17, represented Diego Martin Central Secondary and Kiokya Charles, 13, San Fernando East Secondary.

Christopher paid tribute to panman Liam Teague as he portrayed Gang Gang Sara, an African witch, according to Tobago folklore.

Martin played a minstrel, partially doing extempo as he paid tribute to the late legendary dancer/choreographer Beryl McBurnie.

Kaisha played Papa Bois and paid tribute to the late actor /director/ painter Geoffrey Holder.

Perkins portrayed a soucouyant, and paid tribute to award-winning actor Penelope Spencer.