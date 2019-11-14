Young asks CoP: Probe Cambridge Analytica

National Security Minister Stuart Young.

National Security Minister Stuart Young has written to Police Commissioner Gary Griffith calling for an investigation into claims made by former data analyst Christopher Wylie.

In a new book, Wylie said TT citizens were being spied on using information given to foreign officials by members of the People's Partnership government.

A media release issued this afternoon said Young wrote to Griffith to investigate "damning" statements made in Wylie's book, Mindf--k: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America, as well as reports from news website Open Democracy and the proceedings of a meeting of members of the United National Congress in 2014.

A copy of the letter was attached to the release. In it Young described the comments as "disturbing if true," and said if it were found to be accurate, those involved may be in breach of the Interception of Communications Act.