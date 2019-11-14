WiPay leads the way 2018 bmobile Business Technology Award winner continues to expand

TSTT’s manager enterprise marketing, Siobhan Thompson, celebrates with WiPay’s CEO, Aldwyn Wayne (right) and Christian Hadeed after WiPay won the Business Technology Award at the 2018 TT Chamber on Industry and Commerce Champions of Business awards.

Communications solutions provider, bmobile, continues to lead the charge in driving ICT innovation by local companies wanting to stamp their brand on the international map.

For the second consecutive year, bmobile has partnered with the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce to sponsor the Business Technology Award at this year’s Champions of Business. The award recognises the creation of innovative, disruptive, technology-based companies, or ICT-based solutions, which had a significant impact on either their target users or industry as a whole.

This is in keeping with bmobile’s vision of enabling TT to become “a spawning ground for new and innovative products and services,” as stated by TSTT’s general manager Enterprise Services, Ian Galt.

This year’s finalists, include Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL), Term Finance (Holdings) Ltd and Vibrant Technology Solutions Ltd; all innovation-driven companies which have utilised technology to improve their service solutions, increase customer satisfaction, expand their market reach and attain excellence in their services and solutions.

Last year, WiPay TT copped the prestigious title which enabled the digital payment platform provider to benefit from $10,000 in a customised bmobile business solution.

WiPay allows users to make and receive payments online, with or without a credit card and was birthed as direct response to the lack of financial inclusion for unbanked persons in the Caribbean.

First launched in TT about two years ago, the company has been rolling out operations across the entire Caribbean region. Since winning the inaugural Business Technology Award, WiPay has expanded to three Caribbean territories.

Saying he remains ever grateful to bmobile, WiPay’s CEO, Aldwyn Wayne, added, “The bmobile Business Technology Award provided the exposure we needed to have our message in the eyes of so many decision makers within the business community. This recognition has also given us the impetus to expand to St Lucia, Guyana and Jamaica.”

Moreso, WiPay’s service has been incorporated in government services in TT. “When WiPay was launched, we were mostly dealing with the private sector and now we have taken the Ministry of Trade and Industry. It’s worth noting that the Bureau of Standards was the first to go online with WiPay,” Wayne explained.

Regionally, WiPay has been rolling out its service to the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority and to the Ministry of Finance in Jamaica. “Since winning the award we have had significant growth in terms of providing services not only to various state entities but also to corporate private sector bodies in TT,” Wayne noted.

In addition, the company has added a new app, Zwillo, to its portfolio to benefit micro-entrepreneurs. The CEO explained Zwillo is a stand-alone app which does invoicing, payment and delivery all in one. It allows social media sellers and buyers to participate in e-commerce without even having much understanding of payment platforms, website integration or even banking information.

If a company does not have an official website, then it can use the free Zwillo invoicing, payment and delivery application to send an invoice to a customer who can then pay with a credit card, bank account or with WiPay’s proprietary “digital cash” voucher.

Future plans for WiPay include facilitating greater trade between Caribbean SMEs and the Latin and Central American markets. “We want the average man to do business not only in the Caribbean but in the Central and Latin American territories as well.”

On his advice to the soon-to-be 2019 bmobile business technology awardee, Wayne said, “Understand that we’re living in the best time for Tech development… what your business can grow into is only limited by your imagination.”

This year’s bmobile Business Technology Award will be announced tomorrow at the Champions of Business awards ceremony, hosted by the TT Chamber at the National Academy for the Performing Arts North (NAPA).