West Indies take 1-0 lead in T20 series

Evin Lewis, right, celebrates with team-mate Shimron Hetmyer after getting his half century during the first T20 international match at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, today. Photo by Rohit Umrao/AFP - ROHIT UMRAO

WEST Indies grabbed a l-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series against Afghanistan with a 30-run victory at Lucknow, India, earlier today.

West Indies posted 164/5 in 20 overs when the regional team took first strike. Opener Evin Lewis top scored with 68 off 41 deliveries that included four fours and six sixes and captain Kieron Pollard struck 32 not out off 22 balls to propel his team to the competitive total. Shimron Hetmyer (21) and Denesh Ramdin (20) also chipped in during the innings.

Bowling for Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib grabbed 2/24 in four overs.

In reply, Afghanistan could only muster 134/9 in their 20 overs as fast bowler Kesrick Williams finished with 3/17 in four overs and player of the match Pollard picked up 2/17 in three overs. Spinner Hayden Walsh Jnr was on the expensive side conceding 34 runs in his four overs, but took two wickets.

Najibullah Zadran tried his best for Afghanistan with a knock of 27 off 22 balls and Asghar Afghan contributed 25.

SUMMARISED SCORES

West Indies 164/5 (20 overs) (Evin Lewis 68, Kieron Pollard 32 not out, Shimron Hetmyer 21, Denesh Ramdin 20; Gulbadin Naib 2/24) vs Afghanistan 134/9 (Najibullah Zadran 27, Asghar Afghan 25; Kesrick Williams 3/17, K Pollard 2/17, Hayden Walsh Jnr 2/34) West Indies won by 30 runs.