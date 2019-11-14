We must do all to save Petrotrin

The Petrotrin refinery at Pointe-a-Pierre.

THE EDITOR: Trinidad (and Tobago) has from its inception has always been a land of mystery and wonder, beginning with Columbus sailing in a flotilla of three ships and sighting the three mountain peaks, thereafter naming the island La Trinity.

we are blessed with radiant sunshine, an abundance of natural resources, creativity and beautiful people of diverse races, hues and religions dwelling side by side together in absolute harmony.

We are now at a juncture where the nation's patrimony is balancing on a precarious scale in the form of Petrotrin; and do or die, this important venture must succeed.

After this national bread basket was shut down and thousands of workers lost their jobs, the OWTU was surprisingly chosen from several other bids to acquire the refinery with a proposal offer of US$700 million and another US$200 million to restart the process.

The obvious mystery here is that US$900 million is a hell of a lot of money and any intelligent mind will gasp aloud and then ask, "Whey dem getting all dat money from?"

Now the OWTU representatives have not been open and transparent in articulating this burning question so it's hoped and expected that the Joint Select Committee on Energy can extract these details to inform the national community, because at the end of the process, we have to ensure that TT isn't sacrificed or mortgaged away to whom, where or whatever source.

As we await the results, I envisage that citizens will be invited to purchase shares to which I beckon all and sundry regardless of political or other persuasions, even down to the children to burst their piggybanks and be counted in this national endeavour to propel our nation forward. Let us together engage in some real meaningful national pride and commitment to success. Remember, "Together we Aspire, Together we Achieve."

VON DUFONT

Maracas