WASA table tennis tournament begins today

TT's Aaron Wilson serves against Vanuatu's Yoshua Shing during their men's singles table tennis game at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast . Wilson won 15-3,11-6,8-11,11-7 and 13-11. (AFP PHOTO) - YE AUNG THU

The WASA Table Tennis Tournament 2019 serves off 6pm today with 27 teams vying for over $25,000 in cash prizes from three divisions and is held for the first time at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua from today until Sunday.

The tournament will be loaded with regional and international talent as Pan Am medallist and multiple Caribbean champion Hector Berrios (Puerto Rico) will be representing “The Sport Kings” while Guyanese duo of Shemar Britton and Joel Alleyne will be suiting up for Queen`s Park 1. Also, Us-based Dayanand Maharaj will play for Solo Crusaders 1 and UK-based Sanga Quamina will represent his home team Carenage Blasters 1.

National player and coach Curtis Humphreys who is also the tournament organizer said, “This is the fourth edition of the tournament and I`m extremely elated after having a one-year absence to bring back what would have been in the past an exciting tournament. In this year`s edition we are thrilled to partner with the Association to expand and share ideas on what we think can be an annual international competition.” He continued, “Every year our local players look forward to competing against regional and international stars and with the shift of venue players now have a better facility to showcase their talent.”

The format of the tournament is two (2) players are eligible to play in a match per team with the option of a 3rd player playing the doubles match only. The line-up of matches will be single match; single match; doubles; single; single and the team to win three matches is adjudged the winner.

The 27 teams are placed equally into 9 groups and all group stages will be played today. The winner of the group will contest Division 1, second placed team will participate in Division 2 while the third placed will compete in Division 3. Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning will have the divisional matches then Sunday afternoon will be the semi-final and final of all three Divisions.

Prize Structure

Division 1: 1st Place – TT$ 8,000; 2nd Place – TT$4,000 3rd Place – TT$ 2,000

Division 2: 1st Place – TT$ 4,000; 2nd Place – TT$ 2,000 3rd Place – TT$ 1,000

Division 3: 1st Place – TT$ 2,000; 2nd Place – TT$ 1,000 3rd Place – TT$ 500