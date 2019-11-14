UWI, partners focus on carbon emission reduction

Professor of Practice at The UWI St Augustine Campus Andrew Jupiter, Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis and Tim Dixon, general manager of the IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme at the International Knowledge-Sharing Symposium. -

“The more we disrupt our climate, the more we risk severe, pervasive and irreversible impacts, we have the means to limit climate change and build a more prosperous, sustainable future,” said Tim Dixon, general manager of the IEA Greenhouse Gas R&D Programme (IEAGHG). Dixon was speaking at the recent International Knowledge-Sharing Symposium aimed at reducing carbon dioxide emissions in the energy sector, said a media release

The symposium, Developing of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) Programme in TT, was organised by the CO2 Emission Reduction Mobilisation (CERM) Project partners; UWI St Augustine Campus; and the University of TT (UTT) in collaboration with IEAGHG and the University of Texas, Austin.

The symposium, which took place on October 29-30 at the UTT Energy Campus, Pt Lisas, included participants from several government institutions, the local energy sector, the World Bank and the International CCS Knowledge Centre and was sponsored by BHP and BPTT.

The UWI St Augustine is partnering with the University of Texas, Austin and UTT to create a new clean industry that will store greenhouse gases underground and mitigate TT’s contribution to human-induced climate change.

Notably, carbon dioxide enhanced oil recovery (CO2EOR) and CCS have been positioned as two key technologies in carbon dioxide emission reduction, the release said.

CCS has significant potential to mitigate climate change, particularly in countries with large reserves of fossil fuels and a fast-increasing energy demand. CO2EOR, on the other hand, has been identified by industry experts, researchers and local oil producers as a viable option for increasing TT’s heavy oil production.

Minister of Planning and Development Camille Robinson-Regis, who delivered the symposium’s feature address, noted that TT was the first Caribbean country and second small island developing state (SIDS) to submit its international commitment to climate change, back in August 2015.

“This commitment formally became the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) of TT upon ratification of the Paris Agreement in February 2018. It is arguably, the most ambitious national target in the region. TT declared the NDC to reduce overall emissions in the power generation, transportation and industrial sectors by 103 million tonnes of equivalent carbon dioxide emissions.”

Dr Lorraine Sobers, CERM project co-ordinator and lecturer in petroleum engineering at The UWI St Augustine Campus, shared public perspectives on greenhouse gas emission reduction in TT; highlighted opportunities for carbon dioxide emission reduction through CCS and CO2EOR and, the need for methane emission reduction.

UWI and its partners under the CERM project intend to build public awareness of the initiative in TT. Sobers also noted that CERM will focus on capacity-building at educational institutions, international partnerships and local research and developing CCS and CO2EOR.

For more info on the CERM project: http://www.thecermproject.com/.