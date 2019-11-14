UNC: Bring it on

Opposition Senator Anita Haynes PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

THE UNC on Thursday welcomed a police probe into recent allegations made by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Minister of National Security Stuart Young, seemingly referring to claims of Cambridge Analytica trying to sway the 2015 General Elections but not saying so.

“From the time these allegations were first made by the PNM more than a year ago, the party stated that we would support an investigation by the Commissioner of Police, the Director of Public Prosecutions, and the Integrity Commission, who are the appropriate persons to conduct investigations into allegations of breaches of the law.” Such probes can lead to exoneration or prosecution, the statement said.

“We maintain that this is yet another attempt by the Keith Rowley administration to deflect from his Government’s failures and inability to govern for the last four years.”

The UNC said that just days before the local government polls, the PNM is trying to distract the country from the real threats of crime, unemployment, high food prices and poor infrastructure, plus sexual harassment claims.

The statement linked these “spurious claims” to their “track record of distractions.”

“In 2013 Rowley came with E-mailgate which was proven by Google, the Integrity Commission and the police service to be fabricated.”

The UNC said they will not be deterred, having offered a plan for TT while their local government candidates meet voters.

“Where are the PNM’s plans? They have no plan, and nothing to speak about because they have done nothing in four years.

“The PNM knows that citizens are fed up and frustrated, and on December 2 will choose the team with the vision, plan and ability to get the job done.”