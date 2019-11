Sat Maharaj shows slight improvement, Archbishop visits

Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj.

SATNARINE MAHARAJ, Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha general secretary is showing signs of slight improvement. This was confirmed on Wednesday by Vijay Maharaj, first assistant secretary to the Maha Saba in an announcement on TV Jaagriti.

Maharaj, 88, is at Medical Associates Private Hospital in St Joseph, and is being carefully monitored by hospital staff.

Vijay said Maharaj's visitors are restricted. However, pundit Dr Rampersad Parasram and Archbishop Jason Gordon visited on Wednesday.

Maharaj has been in the hospital for a week after a stroke at his Champs Fleurs.