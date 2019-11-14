San Juan North, St Augustine in East Intercol final

SAN JUAN North and St Augustine will meet next Thursday, at the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima, in the East Zonal final of the Coca Cola Intercol competition.

Both teams prevailed in their respective semi-final matches yesterday, at the aforementioned venue. San Juan North strolled past Manzanilla 3-0 and St Augustine defeated Trinity East 2-0.

On Wednesday, in a Central Zonal semi-final double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, Chaguanas North overcame Miracles Ministries 3-1 and Carapichaima East trounced Couva East 7-0.

Today, attention will turn to the North Zonal semi-finals, with St Anthony’s tackling Malick at the St Mary’s Ground and Mucurapo hosting St Mary’s at the Fatima Ground. Both matches will kick off at 3.30 pm.