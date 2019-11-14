PoS Task Force arrests teen, seizes gun, ammo

Operation Strike Back II continued in east Port of Spain this morning when a 19-year-old Laventille Road man was held for the possession of a gun and ammunition.

Police said members of the Port of Spain Task Force, led by ACP Williams, Snr Supt Ramdeen and supervised by Insp McGuirk, Sgt Lucas and Cpl Huggins, carried out an exercise between 8 am and 10 am.

While on patrol near Village Council Street, Port of Spain, they saw the man acting suspiciously and searched him. They found a Browning .9mm pistol and nine rounds of ammunition.

PC Perex of the Port of Spain Division is continuing enquiries.