OWTU seeks resolution between Yara and NGC

OWTU Chief Education and Research Officer Ozzi Warwick. - Marvin Hamilton

THE Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) is expected to meet with Yara Trinidad between Friday and Monday to discuss the pending closure of the ammonia plant and sending home of workers.

Executive member of the OWTU Ozzi Warwick said the union found out about the closure of the Savonetta, Couva, company just like the media did on Wednesday.

The company issued a statement saying the plant, one of TT’s three ammonia plants at Savonetta, will be shut down by year’s end. Approximately 60 workers who are members of the OWTU will be sent home.

Yara said the decision came after several negotiating sessions with The National Gas Company of TT (NGC), which failed to reach an agreement that could sustain the operation of the plant.

In a brief interview, Warwick said the conversation has to start now.

“Of course, it is unfortunate that the government and Yara could not have come to an agreement with regards to this gas agreement because the casualty of that would be workers as well as scarce foreign exchange.”

He said the union would be meeting with the company to have discussions, “but we believe what it requires is a resolution between Yara and NGC.

“Because any worker going home is bad, but any worker home around this season is a tragedy.”

He said the union will be discussion ways in which it can mitigate the impact on the work force.