Now AG loses Ayers-Caesar appeal

Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi.

THE Privy Council has dismissed the Attorney General's appeal against the refusal of the Court of Appeal to remove former president Anthony Carmona from former chief magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar’s lawsuit.

This came the day after the London-based judges dismissed an appeal by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) in Ayers-Caesar’s legal challenge of her resignation from her short-lived judicial appointment,

After hearing submissions on Thursday, Lords Carnwath, Briggs, Kitchin, Sales and Lady Black dismissed the AG’s appeal and said they would give their reasons in a short time because of the importance of the issues raised in the appeal.

Ayers-Caesar’s claim against Carmona concerns his decision to refuse to reverse her resignation after she told him he was pressured by Chief Justice Ivor Archie and the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC) to resign after the commission became aware that she left 52 preliminary inquiries unfinished when she took up an appointment as a High Court judge in April, 2016.

Ayers-Caesar was appointed a High Court judge on April 12 last year. She resigned 15 days later amid public uproar over the 52 cases she left unfinished on taking up the appointment.

In her lawsuit, she is claiming the JLSC acted unlawfully in seeking her resignation as a judge and that it unlawfully procured her resignation and acted unlawfully in treating as effective her consequent purported resignation.

She also contending that the former president’s continued refusal to set aside her resignation and reinstate her as a judge is unlawful.

The former chief magistrate claims she was pressured by the JLSC to resign, in that she was told if she did not sign an already prepared resignation letter, the President would revoke her appointment . She is seeking reinstatement as well as compensation from the JLSC and the State for breaches of her constitutional rights and loss of earnings.

She said she wrote to Carmona setting out the way she was forced to resign and he replied that it was not appropriate for him to act or comment on her letter.

On Wednesday, the five judges dismissed the JLSC’s appeal, which sought to overturn two decisions of the Court of Appeal which gave Ayers-Caesar permission to cross-examine Archie, as chairman of the JLSC, and three members of the commission on what happened on April 27, 2017, when she say she was forced to resign as a judge.

She was also allowed to amend her claim to include a new allegation that she was threatened with possible investigation if she did not resign.

Appearing for Ayers-Caesar were Peter Knox, QC, and Robert Strang. Howard Stevens, SC, and Daniel Goldblatt argued the case for the AG.

The former chief magistrate is also represented by Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj, SC, Vijaya Maharaj and Ronnie Bissessar.