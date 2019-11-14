Khan: No complacency against USA

TT Red Force skipper Imran Khan. - Vashti Singh

TT Red Force skipper Imran Khan does not expect their match against USA to be a walk in the park, when the teams clash in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament, at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba, at 1.30 pm, tomorrow.

After two comfortable wins, Red Force lost by tens run to West Indies Emerging Players, at the Queen's Park Oval, in St Clair, on Wednesday. Red Force will play their first match at Brian Lara, tomorrow.

"We are not going to take anyone for granted. USA are playing decent cricket as well, so it is just one game at a time. It is a new venue as well so we have to play it as we see it. It will be our first game there, so hopefully we get the result we want and when we get there tomorrow (today) then we will assess the conditions," Khan said.

The Red Force skipper asked the fans to come out in their numbers.

"I will like the fans to come out and support us. I think we have been playing some good cricket, so it is just to continue showcasing our talent and hopefully the fans come and support us."

In pursuit of 244 for victory against Emerging Players, Red Force were 144/7 in the 39th over at one stage.

The team battled hard and with Yannick Ottley at the crease Red Force were in with a glimmer of hope.

Ottley, who had to bat with the tail for part of his knock, struck 71 as Red Force closed on 233/9 in 50 overs.

After the Red Force top order made the bulk of the runs in the first two matches, Khan was glad other batsmen got the opportunity to spend time in the middle.

"They did not get the opportunity the first two games to bat, so it was important to showcase what we are capable of. I think we fought to the end, (but) I think we took too long to assess the pitch and bat positive in the middle overs. We waited a little too long to show that intent and I think that cost us falling short by ten runs."