Junior Phase II band launched

HADCO Phase II Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra with principals Akua Leith from front right, Andrew Charles, Desiree Myers, Len”Boogsie” Sharpe and Terry Bernard. -

On November 9 the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove launched its first junior steelband: HADCO Phase II Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra. The event took place at the Phase II panyard, Hamilton Street, Woodbrook.

In attendance were Phase II’s musical director, Len “Boogsie” Sharpe, manager Akua Leith, captain Terry Bernard, chairman of Pan Trinbago Northern Regional Executive Desiree Meyers, HADCO liaison Danielle Espinet and guests, parents, well-wishers and children from the orchestra.

The young musicians’ ages range between four and 20.

At the launch they showed their skills

. The four-ten age group played Baby Shark, and those 11-20 played Let There Be Peace on Earth.

The HADCO Phase II Pan Groove Junior Steel Orchestra will will make its debut in the Non-Schools Category of the 2020 Junior panorama competition.

At the launch, arranger, Andrew Charles and drill master Kevon Duncan were introduced to the team. The band’s management is inviting all neighbouring schools to come on board.

All interested parties are welcome to register at the panyard during this week, ending November 16, or e-mail phase2juniorsteel@gmail.com. Rehearsals for the Junior Panorama start on November 18, from 4-6.30 pm.