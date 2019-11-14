Hundreds turn out for Chin Lee’s funeral

In this October 1 file photo, Dr Michelle Scobie presents a copy of Global Environmental Governance and Small States: Architectures and Agency in the Caribbean to Normandie Hotel managing director Fred Chin Lee during her book launch hotel. Chin Lee died on Sunday at age 84. - Ayanna Kinsale

Hundreds of mourners turned out to the Assumption RC Church in Maraval to pay their last respects to Ferdinand “Fred” Chin Lee yesterday.

Chin Lee, owner of the Normandie Hotel in St Ann’s, died last Sunday after ailing for a while.

Eulogising his father, Christopher Chin Lee said over the almost 84 years of his father’s long and rich life, the latter had innumerable encounters with people, each unique, that became memories. Therefore, he left the countless unique and fond memories that wveryone present had of his father to themselves.

Christopher then imagined what his father would have said to friends and family at the time of his death.

"'Thank you for listening,’ to friends, ‘Thank you for the warm welcome into your family,’ to the Changs, ‘Thank you for the bonds of family and friendship,’ to the Chin Lees, ‘Thank you for the countless smiles, sounds of laughter and delight,’ to his grandchildren, ‘Thank you for the happiness that you have brought and continue to bring to your children and husbands,’ to his daughters-in-law, ‘Thank you for being the women and men a parent can be proud of,’ to his children, and ‘Thank you for the love,’ to Anna, his wife of 60 years."

Chief celebrant Fr Mark Georges said: “Ferdinand touched the lives of many people and his legacy lives on..”

He added that God picks flowers at the best moment. And knowing how Chin Lee was so attentive to detail, he said after he had received the anointment of the sick on a number of occasions, God thought now was the best time to call Chin Lee home.

Georges also said family and friends can learn very important lessons from Chin Lee’s Life.

“He was very generous giving of his time to his country and his family, and did a lot of good.”

He said Chin Lee’s passing is an opportunity for family and friends to consider how are they progressing in love for all things, people and God.

If Chin Lee had to send a message, he said it would be for all who knew him to use the time that they have to love because time is short.

“All those little details that filled Ferdinand’s life: let us remember that deeds are love, not sweet words. Putting yourself out, showing understanding, compassion, kindness, friendliness, service, a happy face...charity begins at home. And so serving without wanting to be noticed without desiring to be thanked, and so many other things that flow from the love that God is giving us his spirit so that love can flow to others.”

John Thomas’ performance of Schubert’s Ave Maria raised pores in the church.

His nephew Howard Chin Lee, told the media afterwards: “My fondest memory of Uncle Fred was talking about politics. Although we were polarised, in the sense that we had diverging views on certain issues, he certainly was colourful in his thinking, and it allowed me to think in a different way that how I did.

More importantly, he said as he was a former minister of tourism and now chairman of TTL (Trinidad Tourism Ltd), Fred Chin Lee offered a lot of great advice, because he had a long history in the hospitality industry.

“But more than political, and as an adviser, he was my uncle and I loved him dearly and he would be missed.”

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez also said Chin Lee always gave him good advice the few times they met.

He said: “He was particularly interested in the redevelopment of PoS and the beautification. He spoke of the planting of trees and the beautification of Broadway and said the Central Market is an area of PoS that is deep-rooted in culture, and you don’t want to lose that, but explore and develop that. He believed that we should modernise the market."

Former minister Winston Dookeran described Chin Lee as "always one step ahead of current political insights, a respected advocate of public values for our society, and for many leaders, a friend and place that was unique to him in his ‘School of Politics.’”