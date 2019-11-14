Gary sends senior cops to Europe to question Wylie

Police commissioner Gary Griffith PHOTO BY MARK LYNDERSAY

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith this afternoon said he has no intention of allowing the police investigation into Cambridge Analytica to drag on, and has appointed senior police to go to Europe to question former data analyst and author Christopher Wylie.

Speaking with Newsday this afternoon, Griffith said the team is expected to leave for Europe this weekend to begin the enquiry.

"I have directed DCP (Jayson) Forde and two others to lead the investigation, to verify if it is a criminal investigation should be launched," he said. "The main thing right now is to meet with the person who made the claims, so we intend to meet with Mr (Christopher) Wylie. So I am prepared to have them depart this weekend to Europe. I am not not going to have this thing drag on and turn into an E-mailgate part two."

Griffith said up until this afternoon, he had not received documents pertinent to the investigation from National Security Minister Stuart Young.

During a press conference at the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street, yesterday, Young read excerpts from Wylie's book Mindf-ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America, alleging that the company was given access to information on the internet browser histories of private citizens in TT.