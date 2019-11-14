Fujitsu TT hosts Americas CEO

San Kiname Mikito, Fujitsu president and CEO of operations for the Americas, greets Mervyn Eyre, vice president of operations (Caribbean and Latin America). - ROGER JACOB

TT based Fujitsu (Caribbean) Ltd – led by vice president of Fujitsu (Latin America and the Caribbean) Mervyn Eyre – recently hosted Kiname-San Mikito, president and CEO Fujitsu (Americas), on the second leg of his first-time Caribbean trip.

Kiname-San arrived in TT on October 30 to help solidify the gains made in the Caribbean and ensure the group's “human centric innovation – driving a trusted future” theme resonates with its regional clients.

After a week of meetings with stakeholders, clients and customers, Kiname-San got the unique local cultural experience at the Fujitsu cocktail reception held at Fanatic Kitchen Studio, Port of Spain on November 1.

“Food was excellent. I like the kitchen style. It was so nice,” he said.

This event featured chefs Jodi Eversley, Ridge Juman and Everard Mendoza who presented local dishes with unique Asian flavours, while the on-site bar showcased the finest Trinidad Rum liquors from the House of Angostura. The evening marked the climax of meetings with clients and stakeholders, most of whom were eager to discuss and give their constructive suggestions on the present direction that Fujitsu has embarked for the current strategic year.

In March, the company launched its technology and service vision – Power and Responsibility in the Digital Age, in London.

Fujitsu has partnered with governments and businesses in the region to assist with several end-user problems, on e-government platforms and online e-commerce development especially helping in the ease of doing business. The company has also committed itself to partnering with governments and institutions towards achieving the UN's 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.