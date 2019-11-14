Freeport fruit vendor chopped to death

A fruit vendor was chopped to death in front of his stall in Freeport on Tuesday evening.

The man has been only identified by police as "Rastaman Motie."

A police report said at about 6.30 pm he vendor was selling in front of his stall near Calcutta Road No 2 when a man pretending to be a customer approached.

The two began to speak. Then, an eyewutness said, the other man pulled out a cutlass and began chopping the vendor.

The attacker drove off in Motie's car, which was parked nearby.

Police from the nearby Freeport station arrived immediately, but the killer had already left.

A district medical officer pronounced Motie dead and ordered the body removed to the Forensic Science Centre. An autopsy was expected to be done yesterday.

Police said Motie was known as the "the fruit vendor" in the community, as he had been selling there for years.

Up to late yesterday, no arrests had been made and Homicide Region Three police are investigating.