Children witness father's murder in Marabella

Counsellors from the police Victim and Witness Support Unit have been assigned to ten children, eight of whom witnessed the killing of their father, Damian Howe, in the family's home this morning.

The children's ages range from four-15.

Reports said all ten children were in the house when two gunmen entered.

Eight were in one bedroom with their father and the other two were in another bedroom of the family's home at Kitchener Street, Marabella.

The children were preparing to go to school and their father was getting ready for work.

A police report said at about 5.30 am the men came in, walked into the bedroom and began shooting at Howe. They then ran out.

The children were not harmed, but Howe, 43, died on his bedroom floor.

Neighbours heard the children's screams. Other relatives in the house contacted the ambulance and police.

The ten children were seen crying and calling their father’s name and had to be consoled by family members.

Howe was a supporter of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) and had recently been on a walkabout with the members of the party last week. MSJ leader David Abdulah offered condolences to Howe’s family. He said the tragic news had left members devastated and in shock.

Abdulah said Howe was not involved in any illegal activities and was a family man who worked hard to provide for and protect his children.

Howe worked at the Community Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP).

No arrests were made this morning. Homicide Region Three police are investigating.