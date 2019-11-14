Both UNC and PNM spied

THE EDITOR: The sanctimonious face of Minister of National Security Stuart Young, as he excoriated the UNC for allowing Cambridge Analytica and its parent company to spy on all electronic aspects of the citizenry, in the lead-up to the 2015 election, had me shaking my head in amazement.

He continually stressed the invasion of our "right to privacy" by the UNC.

However, he conveniently did not want to remember, that the current PNM Attorney General, Faris Al-Rawi, in 2016, while debating amendments to the Strategic Services Act, stated that: "We say, specifically that there is no right to privacy as some people alleged exists ..." (Hansard, Senate, May 3, 2016, p20).

The PNM has been doing exactly what the UNC did, but in a more subtle form. Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has not said a word. Rodney Charles pretends not to remember and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith, who was National Security Minister at the time, is desperately trying to distance himself from the mess.

The PNM is pretending to be holier than thou, but their undergarments are totally exposed. Both parties are wrong, but the extent of their hypocrisy is amazing.

Linus F Didier

Mt Hope