Autopsy: Blow to head killed kidnap victim

RUDVEN PROUT died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head according to his autopsy report.

The 56-year-old was beaten on the head and thrown over a precipice on November 6 and found 200 plus feet below, two days later. Prout, of Real Street, San Juan, was picked up from his home by a man he knew and taken to a secluded area along the North Coast Road where he was beaten and left for dead.

His cries for help were first thought to be a hunter “playing the fool” but after two days of his cries being heard in the Blazney Road, La Pastora, Santa Cruz area, residents sought out the source of the cries and found the bleeding and battered man.

He was pulled to safety and taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he underwent surgery on Saturday but died Sunday night never having regained full consciousness. His autopsy showed there was heavy bleeding in the brain as a result of the beating coupled with him being thrown down the hill.

Hours before he died, one of his attackers – a 29-year-old man – surrendered to Sgt Sunil Bharath and other officers. He is still in custody assisting police with their investigation. There is no word yet on Prout's funeral.

The type two diabetic was recorded explaining to police what happened to him. He claimed one of his attackers was a tenant of his who he would often assist and when told he had to move, the tenant attacked him along with another man. Police said Prout, who was fitted with a prosthetic leg after an accident some time ago, suffered several broken bones from the fall including a fractured skull.