Yara to shut down ammonia plant

BY year-end Yara Trinidad will shut its Yara Plant, one of TT’s three ammonia plants at Savonetta, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company is part-owner of the Tringen I and Tringen II ammonia plants, along with National Enterprises Ltd. The Yara plant makes 270,000 tonnes of ammonia each year.

Citing unnamed challenges in the ammonia market, Yara said after a strategic review they had no choice but to mothball the plant.

“This decision comes after several negotiating sessions with the National Gas Company of TT (NGC), which failed to reach an agreement that could sustain the operation of the Yara Plant.”

Saying it had been committed to good working conditions and working relationships over the years, Yara said, “The company has commenced discussions with the OWTU to assist in the mitigation of the impact to affected employees.”

The statement did not say how many workers would be affected by the closure.