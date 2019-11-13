United TTFA: We won’t take part in DJW’s ‘cynical charade’

Secondary Schools Football League president William Wallace. - Ayanna Kinsale

UNITED TTFA, the slate set to challenge the TT Football Association (TTFA) executive elections at its November 24 AGM, has blanked incumbent president David John-Williams, who challenged them to a debate ahead of the vote.

A media release issued by the team, led by presidential hopeful William Wallace, said there had been ample time throughout John-Williams' tenure to communicate with his colleagues at the TTFA. They accused him of failing to do so.

"United TTFA will not participate in the debate among candidates for the post of TTFA president, so cynically proposed by David John-Williams," the media release read.

"For four years, David John-Williams has steadfastly refused to provide information to TTFA members and the general public – information which it is their right to have. Indeed, one TTFA board member, Keith Look Loy, was forced to resort repeatedly to the High Court to wrest information from the TTFA president."

John-Williams was interviewed by Newsday on Tuesday. He said he welcomes a debate against the two other presidential nominees, Wallace and Richard Ferguson.

John-Williams said: "I want a public debate. Anytime allyuh ready.

"I have nothing to hide. Contrary to what has been put out there, I can stand by my actions. Furthermore, I challenge my two opponents to a football debate. Let’s see who truly has TT football at heart."

John-Williams' five-year stint as the embattled body's leader has not been short of controversy. Among the controversies was his unwillingness to release documents about the TTFA's Home of Football project in Couva.

That concluded with Look Loy winning a lawsuit against him, compelling John-Williams to release the requested information.

The release issued by United TTFA earlier today considered John-Williams's call for a debate a "cynical charade."

"With the TTFA elections mere days away, David John-Williams has embarked on a programme of political gimmickry. Last weekend he launched the ill-conceived TTFA League of Champions.

United TTFA said it had "unveiled a detailed programme for the salvation of TTFA and TT football," and was busy discussing its programme with the TTFA electorate.

It said it expected "more gimmickry" from John-Williams before the November 24 election "in a last-ditch effort to erase the aura of failure that surrounds him and his administration."

The slate's nominee for president, Wallace, who is also the Secondary Schools Football League president, is supported by Central Football Association (CFA) general secretary Clynt Taylor for first vice-president; WoLF president Susan Joseph-Warrick for second vice-president; and former TT men's team manager Joseph Sam Phillip for third vice-president).

John-Williams has announced a run for re-election but has not released his slate.

The third slate, led by Ferguson, includes Police FC administrator Raymond Thom for second vice-president and CFA president and businessman Shymdeo Gosine for third vice-president.

Eddison Dean, owner of local football outfit Club Sando, was nominated for first vice-president on Ferguson's slate, but switched allegiances to United TTFA earlier this month.

Newsday contacted Ferguson today for his response to John-Williams' invitation to debate. He also declined the challenge to a debate, and insisted the only reason for doing so was because the election was too close for it to be successfully organised and executed.

Ferguson was also asked to rate John-Williams's performance at the helm of the organisation.

He replied, "I think he did the job to the best of his ability."