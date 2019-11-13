UNC MP on spy claims: Bring evidence

Rodney Charles -

Opposition MP Rodney Charles this afternoon dismissed claims by National Security Minister Stuart Young that members of the People's Partnership-led government were involved in spying and data mining of private citizens as nonsense.

He challenged Young, to come forward with the evidence if such claims were factual.

Speaking with Newsday, Charles accused Young of "grasping at straws." He questioned the timing of the revelations and welcomed any investigations from the police.

"It is one big joke. It was E-mailgate last time and this year it's the Cambridge Analytica – and there was an economist that rubbished Wylie's claims.

"Let the police do what they have to do and let the chips fall where they may."

Newsday also spoke to the UNC' public relations officer Anita Haynes, who said the party would issue an official response to Young's claims this afternoon.