UNC hits back at ‘storybook’ press conference

Christopher Wylie.

The United National Congress (UNC) has responded to the claims National Security Minister Stuart Young made at a press conference this morning that members of the former People's Partnership-led administration were involved in breaches of privacy by spying on private citizens.

In a media release this afternoon, the UNC dismissed the claims and accused Young of attempting to deflect attention from more pressing issues.

The release also raised questions about the validity of claims by Canadian data consultant Christopher Wylie in his book, which Young referred to during the press conference.

"Today, the Minister of National Security, in the face of a rising murder rate and out of control crime plaguing the country, used a state press conference to read a storybook," the UNC said.

"(Stuart) Young and Faris (Al-Rawi) both lack any critical thinking skills and we must question whether they are fit to hold any public office. Neither of these high-level PNM operatives thought it fit to fact check Wylie?

It said Wylie had never clearly stated his role, named anyone in Trinidad with whom he was working or liaising, nor provided evidence or any report he wrote for his alleged employers in Trinidad.

The release also said the party would be exploring its options for legal redress against what it described as "defamatory misinformation."