UN: TT to do more to achieve SDGs

UN resident coordinator in TT, Marina Walter (3rd from left) with UN youth ambassadors Mariska van de Werken, Kelvin Naipal, Zakiya Calder, Tyisha Lovell, Tracy Jagerssar, Karishma Manwah and Katelyn Hutchison at the UN Sustainamble Development Goals pinning ceremony. PHOTO BY ANGELO M MARCELLE - Angelo Marcelle

MORE work is needed for TT to achieve the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. MPs were given this reminder by Marina Walters the UN's resident coordinator in TT.

Walters gave the reminder at a pinning ceremony held at the Parliament on Tuesday.

Thirty MPs were presented with pins, bearing the SDGs logo, by seven local youth ambassadors selected by the UN to be SDGs advocates.

“The journey is not over,” Walters said.

“Over the next decade, TT has set out to achieve the 2030 agenda of the Sustainable Development Goals striving of course to achieve economic growth, social inclusion and environment protection."

Revealed in 2015, the UN SDGs are 17 areas in which countries are encouraged to reduce inequities to "achieve a better and more sustainable future for all." They include education, the environment, health and poverty.

While Walters commended the government's Vision 2030 plan as a bridge to reaching the SGDs, she said technical solutions are needed in climate vulnerability, disaster preparedness, risk reduction and infrastructure.

She said these areas open the doors for more partnerships between the UN and TT.

Walters said TT's past partnerships with the UN in areas of social services, education, food, agriculture, security and governance, are proof that more work is possible.

"We (the UN) have partnered to see the growth and development of TT which has grown to become a high-income country with the strongest economy in the Caribbean, and more importantly a very distinguished partner of the UN.

"Over the years, we faced challenges together. The UN has supported TT and partnered with governments to tackle key issues across many areas."

On the significance of the pinning ceremony, Walters said, "We are here to pin you, with the SDGs pin as a token to reassure you that the UN will continue to stand at your side and support TT in its endeavours on its path forward."

The youth ambassadors, who come from different universities and schools are: Mariska van de Werken, Kelvin Naipal, Zakiya Calder, Tyisha Lovell, Tracy Jagerssar, Karishma Manwah and Katelyn Hutchison.

Asked about her experience, Jagerssar said, "Being in this programme is really important given that we are the future leaders of our countries."

Jagerssar is a masters student at UWI pursuing urban planning and added, "I advocate for sustainable cities, life below water, life on land and I think that in the face of climate change, we as a small island developing state take SDGs more important."

Van de Werken, form one student at St Joseph's Convent in San Fernando said, "The experience has been great and there is so much to learn especially when it comes to what can be done to help the world, even a little bit."

TT is expected to deliver it's first voluntary national review of its SDGs progress next year at the UN Assembly in the New York.