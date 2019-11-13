TT’s Mohammed retains CAZOVA presidency

Mushtaque Mohammed was re-elected as CAZOVA president over the weekend. -

TT’s Mushtaque Mohammed was re-elected to serve as president of the Congress of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Organisation (CAZOVA) until 2023.

According to a statement released by the TT Volleyball Federation, Mohammed faced lone challenger, Lucille Hubson, first vice-president of CAZOVA and president of the US Virgin Island Federation, at Sunscape Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica, over the weekend (November 9-10).

With 13 of 14 members present, the incumbent president received eight votes to four for Hubson, with one abstention. The other board positions were not contested since they were unopposed.

Also serving for the next four years are Kennedy Mc Gowan (first vice-president/Cayman Islands); Gissette Emer (second vice-president/Bonaire); Jacqueline Cowan (secretary geneal/Jamaica); Margarette Graham (treasurer/Haiti) while Phillipe Lirus (Martinique) and Filomena Daniel-Curiel both serve as board members.

Additionally, TT’s Daymian Stewart was proposed by the president as executive director which is not an elected position.

CAZOVA is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary and had a very productive congress over the weekend.

North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball (NORCECA) president, Cristobal Marte Hoffiz was present to witness the activities and also presided over the election process. Hoffiz also used this opportunity to announce his intention to submit his candidacy for FIVB President in 2024.

The CAZOVA president together with Mc Gowan and Cowan become NORCECA board members at the next NORCECA Congress to be held in June 2020 in Punta Cana, Dominica Republic.