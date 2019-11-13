TSTT CEO: We didn’t give access to our data

TSTT Chief Executive Officer Ronald Walcott

CEO of the Telecommunications Services of TT (TSTT) Ronald Walcottthis afternoon denied claims by National Security Minister Stuart Young that members of the United National Congress (UNC) were given access to information on customers for political campaigning.

Communicating with Newsday via WhatsApp this afternoon, Walcott said the company did not allow its data to be available for anyone's use.

"I am concerned, we take customer confidentiality very seriously. As far as I'm aware TSTT did not play any part in allowing anyone to access our data." Walcott said.

Young made the comments during a press conference at the Ministry of National Security, Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, this morning.

He claimed members of the UNC had access to contact numbers from TSTT and Digicel for their political campaign. He also claimed data on citizens was obtained illegally under the former administration.