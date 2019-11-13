‘Tarzan’ in court over turtle, tortoise shells

A Cedros man nicknamed Tarzan, his common-law wife and a friend are expected to face a Point Fortin magistrate on Wednesday charged with having the shells of a green sea turtle and a yellow-footed tortoise.

They are also jointly charged with having ten rounds of .9mm ammunition.

A report said they were arrested on Friday at about 5.30 am after police searched the couple’s house at Southern Main Road in Coromandel Village. Sgt Jaggernath, Cpl Boodlal, PC Kunjal and other police from the South Western Division found the shells and ammunition.

PC Kunjal later charged them with having a protected animal and environmentally sensitive species as well as the ammunition.