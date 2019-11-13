N Touch
Wednesday 13 November 2019
St Anthony’s, Mucurapo victorious in North quarters

ST ANTHONY’S and East Mucurapo were victorious yesterday, in their respective Coca Cola Intercol North Zone quarter-finals, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

In the latter of back-to-back matches, St Anthony’s trounced Tranquillity 8-1, following East Mucurapo’s 2-0 win over Fatima.

St Anthony’s will now turn their attention towards Malick, who they will meet in the semi-final round on Friday, while East Mucurapo will face St Mary’s, also on Friday.

In the South Zone quarter-final double-header, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, Pleasantville needed kicks from the penalty spot to oust Moruga 3-0, after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time, and Presentation San Fernando cruised past Point Fortin East 2-0.

Both Pleasantville and Presentation San Fernando will be back in action next Tuesday, in the semi-final stage – Pleasantville will oppose reigning national Intercol champs Naparima and Presentation San Fernando will tackle St Benedict’s.

There was also a pair of quarter-final matches in the Tobago Zone.

In the opening match at Plymouth, Signal Hill defeated Pentecostal Light and Life 3-2 in a penalty shootout, after a 1-1 regulation time scoreline, while Scarborough pipped Bishop’s High 5-0.

The Tobago semis will be staged on Monday, with Signal Hill battling Goodwood and Scarborough facing Speyside.

The Zonal semi-finals will begin today, with a double-header in the Central Zone.

Chaguanas North will meet Miracle Ministries from 3 pm, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, followed by the clash between Carapichaima East and Couva East.

